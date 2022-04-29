ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeywell Stock Gains On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Profit Guidance

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
Honeywell International Inc HON reported a first-quarter sales decline of 1% year-over-year to $8.38 billion, +1% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $8.29 billion. Adjusted EPS declined by 1% Y/Y to $1.91, beating the consensus of $1.86. Aerospace sales increased 4% Y/Y to $2.75 billion, and segment...

