Why JD.com Stock Is Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) shares are trading higher Friday after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms. According to a South China Morning Post report, citing two sources...

