Bronx teacher accused of choking student in school cafeteria

By Lauren Cook
 2 days ago

FOXHURST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teacher in the Bronx was hit with charges after he allegedly choked a student inside the school cafeteria on Thursday, police said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Hingle was accused of putting his hands around the neck of a 12-year-old student at I.S. 217 in Foxhurst.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said Hingle was reassigned to a position away from the school and students until an investigation is completed.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated. This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue his termination,” the spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement on Friday.

