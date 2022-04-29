ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Alibaba Shares Are Surging Today

By Adam Eckert
 2 days ago
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher Friday after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms. According to a South China Morning Post report, citing...

