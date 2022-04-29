Why Baidu Shares Are On The Move Today

Fresh off a quarter that wasn't as catastrophic as some analysts feared, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s stock. is on pace to rack up its largest percentage increase since Jan. 28, 2016, when it rose 15.5%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Shares of Meta are up 14.7% in late-morning trading Thursday after the company announced earnings that beat expectations. Of course, the company also said sales hit their slowest growth in a decade and if offered weak second-quarter guidance. Meta's revenue status reflects a series of hazard course of obstacles -- inflation, supply chain constraints, the war in Ukraine, an onerous new mobile privacy from Apple Inc.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO