Why Baidu Shares Are On The Move Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher Friday after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms. According to a South China Morning Post report, citing two sources briefed on...

