Acord went 13-for-20 in a five-game span for a .650 batting average with two doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She hit two grand slams during the stretch that included a win against Independence (11-2) and two victories apiece over Woodridge (15-0 and 24-3) and Mogadore (5-2 and 10-8). She entered the weekend batting .585 (24-for-41) with nine home runs, four triples, seven doubles and 24 RBIs and 20 runs this season.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO