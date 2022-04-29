Pinduoduo Shares Are Surging: Here's Why

Meta platform owner Mark Zuckerberg added a whopping $11bn to his personal wealth on Thursday after the social media giant’s shares surged 17.6 per cent.The financial gain came shortly after the company said its premier social media network Facebook had added more users than projected figures in the first quarter.After the riches added on Thursday, the 37-year-old Meta chief saw a historic single-day rise in his income, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Mr Zuckerberg is now the 12th richest in the Bloomberg Index, and leaves behind billionaires Carlos Slim and Jim, Rob and Alice Walton, according to a report.He...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO