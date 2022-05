Eight youths accused of the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester will stand trial in June.The victim, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 last year.He died at the scene.On Thursday, Dean Bradley Smith, 19, of Moreland, Gloucester; two 17-year-old boys; three 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys appeared at Bristol Crown Court.All seven of the younger defendants denied murder, while Smith is to be arraigned at a later date.Their pleas had to be taken in two batches as not all the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO