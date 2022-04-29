The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Oral Heart Disease Drug, European Approval For Merck's Keytruda, Genocea Restructures, Zymeworks' Takeover Bid

The role of miRNAs in cancer and their possible function as therapeutic agents are interesting and needed further investigation. The miR-26a-5p had been demonstrated as a tumor suppressor in various cancers. However, the importance of miR-26a-5p regulation in upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) remains unclear. Here, we aimed to explore the miR-26a-5p expression in UTUC tissues and to identify its regulatory targets and signal network involved in UTUC tumorigenesis. The miR-26a-5p expression was validated by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using renal pelvis tissue samples from 22 patients who were diagnosed with UTUC and 64 cases of renal pelvis tissue microarray using in situ hybridization staining. BFTC-909 UTUC cells were used to examine the effects of miR-26a-5p genetic delivery on proliferation, migration and expression of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers. MiR-26a-5p was significantly down-regulated in UTUC tumors compared to adjacent normal tissue and was decreased with histological grades. Moreover, restoration of miR-26a-5p showed inhibition effects on proliferation and migration of BFTC-909 cells. In addition, miR-26a-5p delivery regulated the EMT marker expression and inhibited WNT5A/Î²-catenin signaling and expression of downstream molecules including NF-ÎºB and MMP-9 in BFTC-909 cells. This study demonstrated that miR-26a-5p restoration may reverse EMT process and regulate WNT5A/Î²-catenin signaling in UTUC cells. Further studies warranted to explore the potential roles in biomarkers for diagnostics and prognosis, as well as novel therapeutics targets for UTUC treatment.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO