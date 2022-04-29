ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FinTwit Focus: REX Shares LLC

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference in partnership with Lupton Capital on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Among the sponsors of the event is REX Shares LLC, a Fairfield, Connecticut-based independent...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Overwhelmingly Betting on Crypto Takeover This Decade: New Survey

A new survey by crypto exchange Bitstamp shows that institutional investors have an overwhelming belief in the potential of crypto as a new asset class. The survey involved 5,502 institutional investment decision-makers and 23,113 retail investors from 23 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Fintwit Focus#Rex Shares Llc#Lupton Capital#The Aria Resort Casino#Microsectors#Fang#Bank Of Montreal#Aum#The Fintwit Conference
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

DZ Bank Downgrades Verizon Communications to Sell, Announces $44 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Teladoc To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") TDOC. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Teladoc stock or options and would like to discuss your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Fair Isaac's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Fair Isaac FICO earned $104.38 million, a 22.86% increase from the preceding quarter. Fair Isaac also posted a total of $357.19 million in sales, a 10.81% increase since Q1. Fair Isaac earned $84.96 million, and sales totaled $322.36 million in Q1. What Is Return...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Gilead Sciences Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Gilead Sciences GILD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Offers Its First Bitcoin-Backed Loan: Report

Wall Street investment banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS has reportedly offered its first Bitcoin BTC/USD backed loan. What Happened: According to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday, the bank had lent borrowers cash collateralized by Bitcoin. “The deal was interesting to Goldman because of its structure and 24-hour...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MACOM Technology Solns. The company has an average price target of $68.5 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $64.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy