ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Lexington Park Apartment fire under investigation, 26 displaced

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYhkO_0fO23Hyw00

Lexington Park, MD- On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:19 a.m., the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, along with several other area companies responded to a reported structure fire in the 49000 block of Valley Court.

46593 Valley Court, Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered a three-story, garden-style apartment building with fire showing. Over one hundred firefighters spent over two hours gaining control of the blaze.

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the fire originated in the area of a 3rd-floor balcony and spread to the roof structure of the building.  Approximately 26 residents were displaced.  The Red Cross is assisting residents with immediate needs.  The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The estimated damage, including contents, is over $1 million.

The post Lexington Park Apartment fire under investigation, 26 displaced appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park man arrested with illegal loaded handgun, dozens of rounds

On April 26, 2022, at 3:06 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported man with a gun observed near a business. Deputies arrived on the scene and the individual fled into the woods, behind the business. A perimeter […] The post Lexington Park man arrested with illegal loaded handgun, dozens of rounds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Indian Head man dies in Charles Co motorcycle crash

(La Plata, Maryland) – On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Road) in the area of Valley Road in La Plata, Maryland. Due to the seriousness of the […] The post Indian Head man dies in Charles Co motorcycle crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating Wednesday morning crash involving unoccupied school bus

Mechanicsville, MD- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, between a dump truck and an unoccupied school bus. The preliminary report states that the dump truck rear-ended the school bus that was parked on the shoulder of Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico […] The post Police investigating Wednesday morning crash involving unoccupied school bus appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO announces new members of Lexington Park COPs Unit

When one thinks of policing, one tends to immediately envision traffic stops and high-speed chases. However, there is often another side the public seldom sees – community policing. Origins of community policing can be traced back to the 19th century. The overall theory of community policing began when Law Enforcement Officers wanted to become more […] The post SMCSO announces new members of Lexington Park COPs Unit appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Accidents
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Southern Maryland#Valley Court#The State Fire Marshal#The Fire Marshal#The Red Cross
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seventeen-year-old dies in Brandywine crash

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning. The deceased driver is 17-year-old Christopher Sosa of Accokeek. On April 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, PGPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Accokeek Road near Gardner Road. The driver and his passenger […] The post Seventeen-year-old dies in Brandywine crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BRANDYWINE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect arrested in Thursday’s Lexington Park shooting

UPDATE: On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call and began lifesaving measures for the victim until the arrival of […] The post Suspect arrested in Thursday’s Lexington Park shooting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

16 people displaced after 3-alarm fire in Dundalk spreads to 4 homes

DUNDALK, Md. — A three-alarm fire on Flagship Road in Dundalk spread to as many as four homes Friday afternoon. SkyTeam 11 Capt. Roy Taylor said there was a mayday call after a firefighter called for help. A firefighter in the attic area got disoriented and requested assistance. A rapid intervention team responded as the smoke got thicker.
DUNDALK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Previously convicted Waldorf Man found guilty of firearm charges in St. Mary’s

Leonardtown, MD- A previously convicted Waldorf man was found guilty of gun charges following a two-day trial in Leonardtown, MD. Andre R. Hilliard-Johnson was convicted of Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Felony Conviction, Fleeing and Eluding an Official Police Vehicle, as well as other firearm charges. Hilliard-Johnson was on probation following an […] The post Previously convicted Waldorf Man found guilty of firearm charges in St. Mary’s appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Laurel Apartment Fire Displaces Several Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several residents of Horizon Square Apartments have to find somewhere else to live after a fire destroyed part of their six-story complex in Laurel, Maryland, on Thursday, according to authorities. The fire started around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. No one was injured, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Initial reports indicated there were flames visible from a third-story balcony located on the west side of the complex, fire officials said.  Firefighters reported seeing the flames coming from a third-floor apartment balcony, on the west side of the apartment complex when they...
LAUREL, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy