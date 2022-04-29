Lexington Park Apartment fire under investigation, 26 displaced

Lexington Park, MD- On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:19 a.m., the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, along with several other area companies responded to a reported structure fire in the 49000 block of Valley Court.

46593 Valley Court, Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered a three-story, garden-style apartment building with fire showing. Over one hundred firefighters spent over two hours gaining control of the blaze.

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the fire originated in the area of a 3rd-floor balcony and spread to the roof structure of the building. Approximately 26 residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting residents with immediate needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The estimated damage, including contents, is over $1 million.

