ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

How to see the Blue Angels at this weekend’s Vero Beach Air Show

By Derek Lowe
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vero Beach Air Show is back for the first time since 2018. The biennial show was canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic. Headlining this year's show are the Blue Angels, a team of...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
Defense One

Air Force Raises a Last Glass to the Final Doolittle Raider

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.—Eighty years ago, on April 18, 1942, sixteen B-25B Mitchell bombers heavy with fuel, munitions, and little else launched off the flight deck of the USS Hornet on a one-way mission to Tokyo. The U.S. Army Air Forces’ Doolittle Raiders became instant heroes, energizing a country...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Going To The Fort Lauderdale Air Show This Weekend? Here’s What You Need To Know

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will do what they do best this weekend as they headline this year’s 2022 Fort Lauderdale Air Show. Other scheduled performers include the U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, U.S. Navy’s F-18 Rhino Demo Team, and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team. The show kicks off around 11:45 a.m. and ends around 3:00 p.m. both days. The show center is at Birch State Park. According to organizers, those watching the show are not allowed to set up chairs on A1A. There are free public...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WPBF News 25

Crowds braved the rain for day two of SunFest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite another day of rain, the energy at SunFest Friday was palpable. With more than 50 performers and 100 vendors, there was something for everyone. Event spokesperson Jasmine Etienne said there was a special local angle to Saturday's performances. "Besides our headliners, we have...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Blue Angels#The Vero Beach Air Show#The Blue Angels#The F18 Super Hornet#The U S Air Force#C130j#The Marine Corps
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy identifies Marine who died in waters off Kaneohe

The Marine Corps has released the name of a service member after swimming offshore near North Beach on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. A news release Wednesday identified the Marine as 22-year-old Pvt. First Class Isaac Romero, a member of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174. Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer at...
KANEOHE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy