ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

Free community garden set to bloom in Aspinwall

By Joyce Hanz
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new free community garden is coming to Aspinwall. A vacant lot located at 215 Delafield Road, across from UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, is slated to become the Aspinwall Community Garden. Project organizer and Aspinwall resident Amy Lima said use of the lot has been donated by owner Marshall...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Aspinwall, PA
Today's Transitions

Need help with your garden? We’ve got answers to six common garden questions.

Here are answers to a few common garden questions. 1. How often should I water my plants? If newly planted in the ground, 1” of slow watering once a week is adequate. For established ground plants, the roots are deeper allowing for moisture uptake, so water if no rain for over 2 weeks. For potted plants, do the finger test by placing finger into the soil and water if dry.
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Volunteers#No Dig Gardening#Garden Plants#Aspinwall Council
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

New dawn for lawns as people mow less and boost wildlife, charity says

Gardeners are embracing wilder lawns in a shift that is good news for plants and wildlife, charity Plantlife said ahead of its annual “No Mow May” campaign.Plantlife is encouraging people to leave the lawnmower in the shed for May and to mow less and at different lengths and frequencies through the summer to create a mosaic of habitats that benefit wildflowers, bees and other insects.As part of its campaign, it encourages gardeners to take part in an “every flower counts” citizen science survey in the last week of May to see what is growing in the nation’s lawns.The survey allows...
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

You Can Grow Mushrooms All Around Your Home and Garden

Many of us are interested in growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs in our gardens. But have you considered the possibility that you could grow mushrooms, too? Mushroom cultivation is often considered to be a more specialist pursuit. But if you are interested in growing your own food, you will find that it is easier than you may have imagined.
GARDENING
mansionglobal.com

Whether in a Garden or on a Windowsill, These High-Tech Gardening Accessories Will Help Your Plants Thrive

They offer support and streamlining around watering and maintenance. “Covid Isolation Sows a Gardening Boom,” proclaimed The Wall Street Journal in January, declaring 2022 “the dawn of the Gardening Age.” With many of us stuck at home, the “pandemic garden” became a thing, whether our canvas was an expansive lawn or a teeny urban windowsill.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
The Gainesville Sun

Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: Kitchen gardens

One of my favorite memories of my Abuela was helping her water plants in her kitchen garden. The sunny, bright porch behind the kitchen was a maze of containerized plants with leaves, vines, fruits and flowers spilling out from every direction. Closing my eyes, I can still smell the unique aroma of herbal and floral scents mixed with the smells of fried chicken and rice and beans. My Abuela didn’t have much of a yard, but she had all the plants she needed in her kitchen garden, and when she wasn’t cooking, there was a good chance she was nearby tending to a plant.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
BBC

Gardeners urged to let lawns go wild to boost nature

Gardeners are being encouraged to let their lawns grow wild in May as part of a campaign to promote biodiversity. Conservation charity Plantlife is urging people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month and to let wild flowers grow instead. It is also asking people to count...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy