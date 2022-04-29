ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Seeks Public Comment on Water Assessments

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report. The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake...

Government Technology

West Virginia Lawmakers Work to Bring Hydrogen Hub to State

(TNS) — West Virginia's four legislative leaders joined the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition on Thursday, adding their voices to those working to bring a hub to West Virginia. The U.S. Department of Energy aims to establish four regional hydrogen hubs using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Capito Secures West Virginia Wins in 2022 Water Resources Bill

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022 with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). WRDA authorizes key projects and studies to tackle water resources challenges across the country, including West Virginia. The bill also makes important revisions to the Civil Works policies and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to increase the agency’s responsiveness to national and local priorities. The Environment and Public Works Committee will consider the legislation at a business meeting on May 4, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Biden-Haaland make it official: Locking up oil in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

The Biden administration is taking millions of acres off the table for development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The decision to lock up NPRA was made by the principal deputy assistant secretary, Laura Daniel-Davis, in the Interior’s Land and Minerals Management section. Daniel-Davis was chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar in the Obama administration, and during the Trump administration she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, returning to federal service once Democrats were back in control of the Department of Interior.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with stealing trees from federal land

Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says William Riley Stump of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. […]
PRINCETON, WV
Washington Examiner

Indiana attorney general files lawsuit against Black Lives Matter

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit this week against a national Black Lives Matter charity for failing to fork over information about its finances. The lawsuit is part of an investigation Rokita launched against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in February that is seeking to determine whether the embattled charity violated Indiana state law by deceiving donors and misapplying its assets.
INDIANA STATE
WTRF

Wheeling chef fills his plate with West Virginia’s finest goods

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– One local chef is using his skills in the kitchen to shed light on the variety of resources West Virginia has to offer. Owner of Vagabond Kitchen, Matt Welsch received a grant from the Department of Agriculture, and he’s teamed up with Folklore PR to create a food series that will surely make you hungry.
WHEELING, WV
US News and World Report

Juneau Officials Question Police Plan to Buy Armored Vehicle

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Some officials in Juneau have raised concerns about militarization of the police force after learning of the local police department’s plans to buy an armored security vehicle that can seat 12 officers. Some have referred to the vehicle as a tank and worry it...
Lootpress

APPALACHIAN MINERS: SAVE YOUR MONEY WV v. EPA’S POTENTIAL EFFECT ON THE MINING INDUSTRY

Local miners may want to put savings into a rainy day fund because it appears that a storm is on the horizon. A U.S. Supreme Court case, WV v. Environmental Protection Agency was heard on February 22nd of this year and the decision will come down sometime over the summer. If the EPA is successful, it will effectively limit the amount of mines that can operate in the state, leading to the potential of layoffs. So while it may seem that coal is booming, it would be wise to save money until this case has been decided.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

