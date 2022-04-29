West Virginia Seeks Public Comment on Water Assessments

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022 with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). WRDA authorizes key projects and studies to tackle water resources challenges across the country, including West Virginia. The bill also makes important revisions to the Civil Works policies and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to increase the agency’s responsiveness to national and local priorities. The Environment and Public Works Committee will consider the legislation at a business meeting on May 4, 2022.
