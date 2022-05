Conditions in the U.S. were mostly calm when The Weather Channel launched on May 2, 1982. Severe weather did strike in the days that followed. May's weather is often associated with severe storms that can produce outbreaks of tornadoes, large hail, wind damage and flash flooding, but for the launch of The Weather Channel 40 years ago, the atmosphere was taking a breather in most areas of the country.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO