ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zoe Zobrist Reminds You That Though Life Isn’t ‘What You Expected,’ Things Can Get ‘Better’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Regrets happen. As one goes through life, it’s impossible to not experience those emotional nicks and scrapes that come with the whole process of being alive. It’s easy to amass a collection of scars, both mental and physical, but Zoe Zobrist is here to remind you that it’s okay to leave these regrets – and those who continue to make you feel that way — in the past. In “Better,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, the Dallas-native weaves a poignant tale about how she “should’ve known better” about certain things and certain people.

“As soon as my hands let go,” she sings towards the end of the song. “Of all of the strings I tied to keep me / Somewhere I thought was home / You’re not a friend to me / Yeah I know better.” Zoe’s track showcases her heartfelt songwriting talents. With a dreamy production paired with Zoe’s vocals creates the feel of a memory. Zoe looks back on the immutable moments in her life, only to realize what she can change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcEoU_0fO217JL00

“‘Better’ is a diary-like, coming of age expression of the realization that some things in life aren’t what you expected them to be,” Zoe shares with HollywoodLife. “It’s about healing. It’s about letting go and moving on.”

Zoe’s career keeps rolling on as “Better” arrives on the heels of “Oh, Baby,” the song written for her yet-to-be-born son, Beau. Both “Oh, Baby” and “Better” show Zoe as a musician who plays from the heart, someone unafraid to share her highs and lows in vulnerable ways that resonate with listeners everywhere. “Better” also marks her first song of 2022, with “Oh, Baby” and “Fade Away” filling her 2021, while 2020 saw Zoe release “Fire, “All My Friends Are Dead,” and “Who You Gonna Be?”

If she keeps doing this, Zoe is going to be your favorite indie-folk songwriter. The Texan songstress has been hard at work, performing on stages across the land – from The Viper Room in L.A. to Dallas Forth Worth’s Six Flags Amphitheater. Along the way, she’s refined her sound by melding together all her interests and influences, creating enchanting and endearing music that promises to only get “better” with time.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Songwriting
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wait, What?!? Days of Our Lives’ Chad and Abigail Could Wind Up Becoming the Biggest Victims of the Double-Wedding Disaster

Well, not only are we not getting a double wedding on Days of Our Lives, it looks like we’re about to get a double non wedding! After a fair share of some hilariously awkward stalling by Justin, Chad swooped in just in time with Jackie Cox to drop two bombs on Leo. And we’ve already seen from the spoilers tomorrow that Xander and Gwen’s ceremony is getting derailed by Abigail in an even darker fashion.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
16K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy