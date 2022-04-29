ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Styrofoam plates, cups won’t be sold in N.J. stores when bag ban starts

By Steven Rodas
 2 days ago
It’s not just plastic and paper bags that will be going away May 4 once New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect statewide. Styrofoam products — including cups, plates, and to-go containers — will be going to the wayside too. Restaurants and other...

Jeffery Topps
2d ago

The World is on fire and this is what passes for intelligence. The inmates are running the asylum .

Ana
2d ago

3 months till I leave this terrible state! Too controlling and expensive! Does anyone really like living here anymore?

Robert Tyson
2d ago

High property taxes gas tax sales tax and income tax and this is what comrade Phil is worried about.

