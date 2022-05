DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three organizations are working together to keep at-risk Dayton communities safe this spring. From now until the end of May, the Red Cross said it is working to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in over 50 at-risk communities across the country. This initiative, called the Sound the Alarm effort, is working […]

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO