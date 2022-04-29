ATM yanked from bank, leaving thousands in cash in parking lot

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Allerton section of the Bronx.Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.Fellow employees told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday the woman is still hospitalized after having surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also said they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Police say video shows him...

BRONX, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO