ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

ATM yanked from bank, leaving thousands in cash in parking lot

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking for suspects in the theft of an ATM from a Chase Bank in Middlesex County that contained tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The ATM was yanked...

www.nj.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Chase Bank#Crime#Police#Fraud#Nbc
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

Woman brutally stabbed on the job at Bronx laundromat

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Allerton section of the Bronx.Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.Fellow employees told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday the woman is still hospitalized after having surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also said they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Police say video shows him...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
106K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy