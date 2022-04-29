ATM yanked from bank, leaving thousands in cash in parking lot
Police are looking for suspects in the theft of an ATM from a Chase Bank in Middlesex County that contained tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The ATM was yanked...www.nj.com
Police are looking for suspects in the theft of an ATM from a Chase Bank in Middlesex County that contained tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The ATM was yanked...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 4