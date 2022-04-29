ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters respond to a house fire in North Wheeling

By Corrine Hackathorn
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire in the North Wheeling area of the city Friday morning.

Multiple calls were made just after 8 a.m. of smoke coming from an unoccupied house at 456 Market Street.

When units arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof area of the structure.

Firefighters were able to get the bulk of the fire out in roughly 30 minutes and treated hot spots for the remainder of the morning.

No one was injured and Wheeling fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

