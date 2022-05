(Atlantic) May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Healthy Cass County is celebrating by promoting mental health events scheduled for May 2022. All events below are free and open to the public. Following the list of events is information on the partner organizations that make these events possible, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Iowa (NAMI Southwest Iowa), Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, Senior Life Solutions, and Angels Care Home Health.

