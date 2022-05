A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO