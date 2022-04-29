ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Police searching for missing 26-year-old

By Austin Franklin
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 26-year-old.

Multiple people hit by vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub

According to police, Gregory Williams was last seen at a home on 74th Place North wearing a black shirt with cartoon characters on it and blue or green pants.

Williams is autistic and is non-verbal. Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413.

