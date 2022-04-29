ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Community Leaders Urge Unity as City Marks 30 Years Since L.A. Riots

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYSQA_0fO1zTIU00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Leaders in the Black and Korean American communities will join family members of Rodney King and Latasha Harlins today to urge unity among all Angelenos as the city recognizes the 30-year anniversary of the 1992 L.A. riots.

It was exactly 30 years ago -- following the acquittal of four white police officers who had been captured on videotape beating King, a Black motorist -- that Los Angeles erupted for six days of rioting and looting and fires, much of it in South Los Angeles and Koreatown. When it was over, dozens of people were dead, thousands were injured and millions of dollars in property had been damaged.

Friday's event will include King's daughter, Lora; family members of Harlins, a teen who was fatally shot in 1991 by a Korean-born shopkeeper who owned a South Los Angeles liquor store; LAPD South Bureau Deputy Chief Gerald Woodyard; activist and CEO of Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE) Hyepin Im; activist and director of Project Islamic Hope Najee Ali; and Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Karen Bass have been invited, but their staff could not confirm their attendance as of Thursday afternoon.

The group will gather at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues, the epicenter of the unrest that followed a Simi Valley jury's acquittal of the four LAPD officers on charges of using excessive force in the videotaped beating of King.

Operation HOPE, a major financial empowerment nonprofit that was founded by Bryant immediately after the riots, will also provide a community bus tour on Friday, departing the First African Methodist Episcopal Church at 9 a.m., as part of the anniversary.

``Thirty years ago, the world changed, and so did I. The L.A. uprising crystallized my vision for what would later become Operation HOPE -- a vessel dedicated to economic empowerment to all, especially those impacted by the destruction of that day,'' Bryant said. ``During this bus tour, we will join hands to recognize its lasting impact and continue charting a course to help ensure we never repeat that ugly page in America's history.''

Bass was driving by the Florence and Normandie intersection on April 29, 1992, during the early hours of the unrest. She spoke to City News Service on Thursday about what she remembers, saying she was on her way to the First African Methodist Episcopal Church to meet with other community leaders when she ``got stuck on the corner of Florence and Normandie when the violence was starting.''

``I barely made it to the church because the violence was pretty strong, and I made it to the church and there was a big community meeting ... By the time the community meeting was over, the violence, the fires, everything was at full speed,'' Bass recalled.

She added that she made it home safely, ``but it was a perilous journey home.''

As the Southland marks the riots' 30th anniversary, officials and community leaders are urging unity among communities that at one point were pitted against each other.

``My late father, Rodney King, became synonymous with police brutality to some people. But our family remembers him as a human being -- not a symbol,'' said Lora King, CEO of the Rodney King Foundation. ``He never advocated for hatred or violence and pleaded for peace as the city burned by asking, `Can we all get along?' That's my father's legacy and what the King Foundation is about, unity. And bringing people together.''

Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, told City News Service that the anniversary of the riots is ``a reminder of how racial injustice and anti-Blackness, particularly within our criminal justice and law enforcement systems, has persisted for decades in this country.''

She added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, two movements have achieved national prominence -- Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate. And she noted that ``it's a good moment to think about what Black and Asian racial solidarity truly looks like.''

``This anniversary is an opportunity to move beyond the pitting of communities against one another and seek a pathway towards true interracial solidarity building,'' she said.

Eunice Song, executive director of the Korean American Coalition, said in a statement to City News Service that she views the 1992 riots as the moment when Korean people living in Los Angeles had their identity ``reborn as Korean Americans.''

``They began communicating with their communities and formed community organizations to bridge cultural gaps and advocate for themselves out of necessity,'' she said, adding that the Korean community ``transformed itself from insular observers to active political stakeholders within Koreatown today.''

Garcetti said Thursday that 1992 was ``both a trauma and a turning point for our city -- a moment of pain and destruction from which we emerged stronger and more resilient.''

``In the last three decades we have made progress to build a city where resources, opportunity and hope are available for all. On this 30th anniversary, let's remember the lessons from 1992 to forge a better and more prosperous Los Angeles for everyone who calls this city home,'' he added.

But the widespread calls for unity come as a Loyola Marymount University survey released Thursday said that roughly 68% of respondents found it very or somewhat likely that riots or other disturbances like those that occurred in 1992 will occur in the next five years -- the highest percentage in the history of the survey, which has been conducted regularly since 1997.

Bass, who is running for mayor this year, said she was ``pretty shocked'' by the survey's results, and added that ``we absolutely cannot allow things to get so bad for people to be so despondent and so desperate that they tear up the city. We can't have that happen again.''

She also noted that similarities between 1992 and now include ``a real sharp economic divide between those at the top and those at the bottom struggling to not fall off a cliff.''

``If you look back at any of the pictures of the looting, you can see that people are stealing basic goods,'' Bass said. ``They're stealing food. They're stealing diapers. They're stealing milk. They're trying to survive.

``And the similarity with now is that we're in another situation where the economic divide is really large,'' she said.

The ``most dramatic expression of that,'' she added, is the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles -- where the city's most recent count, in 2020, found that more than 41,000 people were living on the street. Bass said she believes the count conducted this January will likely show that about 50,000 people are unhoused in Los Angeles, once the count's results are released over summer.

L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson, who represents areas of South Los Angeles and Koreatown -- which suffered disproportionate property damage during the riots -- told City News Service that the results of the LMU survey make sense considering the mass protests in the U.S. and internationally following George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

``The only way to reduce the odds of something like that occurring is for people to feel that they're given a fair shake, that everybody starts at the same starting line and ... people see what is perceived to be positive changes where it related to equity and fairness,'' Wesson said.

The councilman also said, remembering the time ahead of the 1992 riots, that the public was ``guardedly optimistic that the right action was going to occur because this was really the first time that there was some actual video footage of something like this.''

``I think that when it came out, the community was highly disappointed. ... They may have been more disappointed because this time they had hope.''

Wesson on Friday will give opening remarks for a virtual screening of the 1994 documentary ``The Fire This Time,'' which chronicles Los Angeles leading up to and during the riots. The screening is organized by the Los Angeles Public Library and will begin at 12:45 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 3:15 p.m. People may RSVP at https://bit.ly/36W3SP2.

Also Friday, at 4 p.m., community leaders will come together in Koreatown for an event to mark the 30th anniversary.

The event is hosted by Chung Joe and Song, along with James An of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, the Koreatown Youth and Community Center's Steve Kang, the Los Angeles Urban League's Michael Lawson and the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles' Rev. ``J'' Edgar Boyd.

The free, outdoor event at Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., is aimed at bringing together Angelenos, along with Black and Asian musicians, cultural performers and spiritual leaders to assist in healing and reflection.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

L.A. funeral home director left remains of 11 people to rot: Prosecutor

A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simi Valley, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Latasha Harlins
Person
Rodney King
Person
Karen Bass
KTLA

3 O.C. Mexican Mafia members, 28 associates charged with various federal offenses

Three Orange County Mexican Mafia members and 28 of their associates have been charged with several federal offenses in a grand jury indictment, officials announced Wednesday. The indictment includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder, conspiring to traffic narcotics, distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, using a firearm to […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Police Brutality#Protest#Racism#Korean American#Lapd South Bureau#Project Islamic Hope#Operation Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy