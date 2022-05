ARLINGTON, Texas – If Renan Ferreira wanted to put his name atop the list of heavyweight contenders for Bruno Cappelozza’s throne, consider the job done. Ferreira (9-2) took out Jamelle Jones (12-8) in just 25 seconds Thursday at the PFL’s second event of the regular season. It was a heavyweight record for the promotion’s fastest finish. Ferreira threw a knee early in the fight, and his shin connected on the left side of Jones’ face and jaw. A few punches on the canvas later, and Ferreira was in the records books.

