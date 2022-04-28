ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Urijah Faber Reviving Northern California MMA With A1 Combat | UFC Fight Pass

ufc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthlete turned fighter, turned gym owner, turned coach, turned fighter again, Urijah Faber is putting yet another feather in his cap: MMA promoter. And there was nobody better to main event the first Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat event against Jesse Tafoya than Alpha Male flyweight Jack Duffy. Born...

www.ufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Wants To Fight Ronda Rousey

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results: Rob Font comes in 2.5 pounds over limit for main event

Rob Font’s first weight miss comes in a high-profile spot. The sixth-ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings came in 2.5 pounds over the limit for his UFC Vegas 53 main event bout opposite No. 11 Marlon Vera on Saturday. Vera was the first fighter to hit the scales at Friday’s official weigh-ins and he successfully made weight (with one-pound allowance for a non-title bout) at 136 pounds.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk re-signs with UFC ahead of Weili Zhang rematch: “I want to retire in the UFC”

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will likely be spending the rest of her career in the UFC. The Polish fighter hasn’t competed since UFC 248 in March 2020. Her co-main event bout against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title went down as one of the greatest women’s fights ever. Jedrzejczyk wound up losing the bout via a close split decision.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN 35 live results: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC closes out the month of May back at the UFC Apex for the third straight week, this time with a bantamweight battle between two contenders trying to break into the title picture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Serrano: I've Always Wanted To Be First Boricua To Become Undisputed Champion

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano has cherished every boxing record she has established, particularly those proudly representing Puerto Rico. There still remains at least one unfinished piece of business. “I’ve always wanted to be the first Boricua to become undisputed champion,” Serrano told BoxingScene.com. “We’ve had so many great...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Jens Pulver
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Anderson Silva
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling vs. Jose Aldo, Romanov’s historic betting line, Raufeon Stots joins the show

Should the UFC go with Jose Aldo as the next challenger to Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight championship?. On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck leads a ‘Free-For-All Friday,’ taking your calls about a potential Sterling vs. Aldo bout and whether or not Aldo should get the shot over T.J. Dillashaw, Alexandr Romanov heading into his UFC Vegas 53 matchup with Chase Sherman as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, the main event of Saturday’s card at the APEX between Rob Font and Marlon Vera, how to improve judging in MMA, more MMA fantasy draft chatter, and more.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Renan Ferreira sets PFL heavyweight knockout record, wants money record next

ARLINGTON, Texas – If Renan Ferreira wanted to put his name atop the list of heavyweight contenders for Bruno Cappelozza’s throne, consider the job done. Ferreira (9-2) took out Jamelle Jones (12-8) in just 25 seconds Thursday at the PFL’s second event of the regular season. It was a heavyweight record for the promotion’s fastest finish. Ferreira threw a knee early in the fight, and his shin connected on the left side of Jones’ face and jaw. A few punches on the canvas later, and Ferreira was in the records books.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ringer

3PAC Live from New York! Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano to Make History, Plus What’s the Latest With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

LIVE from the Spotify offices in New York City, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll break down Saturday’s historic main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the first female boxing fight to ever headline at Madison Square Garden. 3PAC, who gather together in real-life for the first time in The Ringer MMA Show era, discuss the fight and all of the story lines surrounding it, like the unprecedented matchup between the no. 1 and no. 2 pound-for-pound fighters, how this fight compares to Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche in the UFC in 2013, the promotion battle between Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, and more. Then, the guys talk about the July 23 London card (1:00:36), the latest news on a Jon Jones–Stipe Miocic heavyweight fight (58:42), and Saturday’s UFC main event between Rob Font and Marlon Vera (1:11:18). Plus, calls from the best community in MMA (1:16:26).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A1 Combat#Arco#Gladiator Challenge#Tko#Urijahfaber#A1combat

Comments / 0

Community Policy