Urijah Faber Reviving Northern California MMA With A1 Combat | UFC Fight Pass

LIVE from the Spotify offices in New York City, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll break down Saturday’s historic main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the first female boxing fight to ever headline at Madison Square Garden. 3PAC, who gather together in real-life for the first time in The Ringer MMA Show era, discuss the fight and all of the story lines surrounding it, like the unprecedented matchup between the no. 1 and no. 2 pound-for-pound fighters, how this fight compares to Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche in the UFC in 2013, the promotion battle between Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, and more. Then, the guys talk about the July 23 London card (1:00:36), the latest news on a Jon Jones–Stipe Miocic heavyweight fight (58:42), and Saturday’s UFC main event between Rob Font and Marlon Vera (1:11:18). Plus, calls from the best community in MMA (1:16:26).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO