Pets

Uber is now taking Londoners’ pets (for an extra fee)

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn great news for the capital’s pet owners, Uber has just announced that it will soon be possible for Londoners to take their four-legged (or other combinations of limbs/wings/pseudopods/suckers etc) in their cars. Uber Pet is a new in-app service that hooks up pet owners needing to get...

