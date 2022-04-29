ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Club Keno players can triple winnings with new promo

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pi5a_0fO1wrtV00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Winning is exciting, but how about double or tripling those winnings, that’s just the chance the Michigan Lottery is giving players in May.

This opportunity comes as a part of the Club Keno Tripler Time promotion.

Starting on May 1, and continuing for a limited time, Club Keno tickets bought at Lottery retailers statewide are eligible for the Tripler Time promotion.

Players have a chance to receive a Doubler or Tripler message printed on tickets that will double or triple their winnings on that ticket, without paying anything extra.

‘The Jack’ prizes and Club Keno Extra eight of 10, nine of 10, and 10 of 10 prizes are not a part of the promotion.

To be eligible for the double and triple winnings, tickets must be Club Keno or Club Keno Extra prize winners.

A Doubler or Tripler message alone does not mean it’s an instant win. If a player buys a multi-draw ticket and gets a Doubler or Tripler message, all eligible winnings for all the drawings on that ticket are doubled or tripled.

