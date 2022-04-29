How to see the Blue Angels at this weekend's Vero Beach Air Show

The Vero Beach Air Show is back for the first time since 2018.

The biennial show was canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Headlining this year's show are the Blue Angels, a team of Navy and Marine Corps pilots known for their tight flying formations, sometimes only 12 inches apart.

"We don't get to that formation without a heck of a lot of practice," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, Commanding Officer and Flight Leader. "We're practicing before we ever even put on our very first show. We put on six months practicing two to three times a day."

Now in their 76 th show season, the Blue Angels fly the F18 Super Hornet.

The F16 Viper Demo Team from the U.S. Air Force will also be performing this weekend at the Vero Air Show, along with Fat Albert, a C130J form the Marine Corps.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are $25 and kids tickets for ages 5-12 are $15. Parking is also $10.