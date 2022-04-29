ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend High...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hood; Parker THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PARKER AND NORTH CENTRAL HOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, quarter size hail remains likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:42:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 00:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 1245 AM HST. * At 942 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward and southeast facing Haleakala slopes on windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 1245 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Localized areas of dense fog are already being observed. These instances will be possible through the early morning commute. Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving this morning.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches in Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide today, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly into the single digits. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather conditions along and east of the central mountain chain. Yet another approaching storm system on Tuesday will keep windy conditions continuing areawide. With dry conditions still in place, critical fire weather conditions are possible areawide Tuesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, and West Central Highlands late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. Five to 10 consecutive hours of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy band of snowfall may pivot through the area late tonight and early Tuesday. This band of snowfall could bring heavy snow to the valley floors.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:44:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern El Paso County through 245 AM MDT At 206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Ramah to 6 miles north of Ellicott. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ramah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Crane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Crane; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Lower Brewster County; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Upton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware and Ottawa. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periodic showers and storms will occur this morning with lesser coverage this afternoon. A second period of potentially heavy rainfall is expected tonight with combined rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide today, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly into the single digits. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather conditions along and east of the central mountain chain. Yet another approaching storm system on Tuesday will keep windy conditions continuing areawide. With dry conditions still in place, critical fire weather conditions are possible areawide Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains 10 AM MDT Monday morning through 8 pm MDT Monday evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For Monday, west to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. For Tuesday, southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Monday, 5 to 10 percent. For Tuesday, 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hood; Parker THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PARKER AND NORTH CENTRAL HOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, quarter size hail remains likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
HOOD COUNTY, TX

