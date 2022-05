Grow at your own pace and in your own space is the unofficial theme for the 10th annual Home Garden Contest which people can enter for a chance to win up to $150. Adults, youth, experienced gardeners, and beginner growers who live within the boroughs of Pottstown or Boyertown can register for the contest starting on April 29 at homegardencontest.com. Registration will close on June 24. There’s no cost to register so community members can sign up for free.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO