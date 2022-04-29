Miller, Good Urge VA to Improve Access, Wait Times, and Quality of Care for Veterans

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in sending a letter to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Inspector General Michael Missal calling for a solution to ongoing service issues and long wait times for veterans, especially in rural areas. The letter was also signed by Reps. David McKinley (R-WV), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Ben Cline (R-VA), and Rob Wittman (R-VA).

For veterans receiving primary care, the VA has established a 20-day wait time. In West Virginia, the Princeton VA has a current average wait time of 31 days, the Beckley VA has a current average wait time of 22 days, and the Greenbrier VA has a current average wait time of 22 days.

The letter reads in part, “We request that you investigate how the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is implementing the VA Community Care Program as established by the VA MISSION Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-182), particularly in Virginia and West Virginia.

“The VA Community Care Program provides qualifying veterans with the flexibility of receiving care in their community from local providers, rather than only at a VA health care facility. This program represents an exciting step toward ensuring that our nation’s heroes have timely and convenient access to quality health care services. This option is especially important for our constituents who live in rural areas and oftentimes must drive a long distance to get to the nearest VA health facility.”