Miller, Good Urge VA to Improve Access, Wait Times, and Quality of Care for Veterans

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in sending a letter to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Inspector General Michael Missal calling for a solution to ongoing service issues and long wait times for veterans, especially in rural areas. The letter was also signed by Reps. David McKinley (R-WV), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Ben Cline (R-VA), and Rob Wittman (R-VA).

For veterans receiving primary care, the VA has established a 20-day wait time. In West Virginia, the Princeton VA has a current average wait time of 31 days, the Beckley VA has a current average wait time of 22 days, and the Greenbrier VA has a current average wait time of 22 days.

The letter reads in part, “We request that you investigate how the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is implementing the VA Community Care Program as established by the VA MISSION Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-182), particularly in Virginia and West Virginia.

“The VA Community Care Program provides qualifying veterans with the flexibility of receiving care in their community from local providers, rather than only at a VA health care facility. This program represents an exciting step toward ensuring that our nation’s heroes have timely and convenient access to quality health care services. This option is especially important for our constituents who live in rural areas and oftentimes must drive a long distance to get to the nearest VA health facility.”

The Associated Press

A guide to the May 10 primary election in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates in West Virginia’s May 10 primary are hoping for the chance to earn their party’s nominations for the U.S. House or the state Legislature. The overall ballot in the midterm election may be smaller, but the voting landscape changed after the state’s once-a-decade redistricting was completed last fall. Early voting in West Virginia runs from Wednesday through May 7.
bloomberglaw.com

Coverage Denials by Private Medicare Plans Spur Calls for Change (1)

American Medical Association, consumer groups call for action. A federal watchdog agency wants the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to issue new regulations and update its audit protocols to address the improper denial of prior authorization and payment requests by Medicare managed care plans. A report by the Health...
HEALTH
WKBN

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana

The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.
OHIO STATE
