ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House communications director tests positive for COVID-19

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqQN6_0fO1wQG000
Tweet

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the latest official close to President Biden to come down with the virus.

Bedingfield said on Twitter that she is not considered a close contact of Biden, who is slated to attend Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Bedingfield last saw Biden on Wednesday during a socially distanced meeting. She was wearing an N-95 mask, she tweeted.

“Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” Bedingfield tweeted.

Bedingfield is just the latest White House official to test positive for the virus as cases across the country tick up.

Vice President Harris tested positive earlier this week, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have all contracted the virus in recent weeks.

Biden has not been considered a close contact of any of those individuals, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which define a close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or longer.

Still, Bedingfield’s positive test underscores how the virus is circulating among administration officials and around Washington, D.C. She was expected to attend this weekend’s White House correspondents dinner. Thousands of journalists, government officials and special guests are expected to gather for the event on Saturday.

Vaccinations and negative same-day tests are required for attendees, but nerves are up given cases that popped up at a similar dinner in April.

White House officials have in recent weeks sought to prepare the public for the possibility that Biden could test positive for the virus. While he has been vaccinated and received two booster shots, Biden is 79 and in a higher risk group for a potentially serious illness.

The White House has said Biden will reduce his presence at Saturday’s event by skipping the “eating” portion of the dinner.

Comments / 7

Robert Smith
2d ago

Is anyone in "close contact" with the president? Or do they just keep him as far away as possible from daily activities until it's time for him to mess up the teleprompter?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy