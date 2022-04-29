ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cardiff and Swansea condemn racist language in video from South Wales derby

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IhsG_0fO1vgOX00

Cardiff and Swansea have condemned a video circulating on social media and containing racist language from the fixture between the two clubs on April 2.

The footage appears to show a Cardiff fan inside the stadium using a racial slur at Swansea forward Michael Obafemi, who scored twice in the visitors’ 4-0 South Wales derby win.

Cardiff have reported the matter to South Wales Police and discussed the video with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

“Cardiff City have spoken at length with Kick It Out on the matter, have passed evidence on to South Wales Police and will fully support their investigations,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement.

“The club is disgusted by the deplorable, stomach-churning language and stands by football’s commitment to stamping out such abhorrent behaviour.

“There is no place for it in our sport or society.”

South Wales Police has confirmed the matter is being investigated.

A statement from the force said: “South Wales Police is aware of footage circulating on social media from Cardiff City’s home fixture against Swansea City at The Cardiff City Stadium on April 2.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information, or the individual himself, is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *140557.”

Obafemi’s Swansea colleague Joel Latibeaudiere shared the video on his Twitter account and said: “Disgraceful, @CardiffCityFC should ban this fan immediately.

“Social networks do nothing online, but this is someone who’s easily identified. Ban him!”

Latibeaudiere accompanied his post with the hashtag ‘NoRoomForRacism’.

Swansea players both past and present have been the subject of racial abuse.

Last year Swansea were the first EFL club to boycott social media during a seven-day protest against online abuse.

A club statement said: “Swansea City Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media from the fixture against Cardiff City on April 2.

“We wholly condemn the abhorrent language used and we are actively working with South Wales Police and Cardiff City with their enquiries.

“There is no place for such behaviour in society, let alone football, and as a club we will unequivocally support our players and staff to help eradicate all forms of discrimination from the game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Yorkshire forced to settle for draw against Kent

Yorkshire lost the chance of victory as bad light scuppered the end of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Kent at Headingley. Umpires Graham Lloyd and Steve O’Shaughnessy halted play with Yorkshire hoping to chase down 114 in the final 21 overs. Kent trio Ben Compton (93), Grant...
SPORTS
newschain

England and Man City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley retires from football

England and Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has announced her retirement from professional football. The 37-year-old is bringing the curtain down on a lengthy career that included 82 England caps. Bardsley said: “It was obviously a pretty tough decision for me to make but, after a lot of deliberation and...
FIFA
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Obafemi
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

African leaders join mourners at funeral of former Kenyan president

Kenyans paid their last respects to former president Mwai Kibaki in a state funeral service attended by African leaders. Mr Kibaki, whose death was announced last Friday, has been praised by Kenya’s current leaders as a respected statesman. He was 90. Authorities declared Friday a public holiday in honour...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Cardiff City#South Wales Derby#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Sky Bet Championship Club
newschain

MPs to receive ‘bespoke’ threat advice following security review

Individual MPs are to be given “bespoke” security advice on any threats they may face following a review carried out in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess. MPs have been informed of the changes which, it is understood, will see a move away from a standardised set of security measures to a more tailored approach.
POLITICS
newschain

5 game-changing tips on how to make your holiday more eco-friendly

The concentration of carbon dioxide currently in the atmosphere is well over 400 parts per million, higher than at any time in at least 800,000 years, and it is increasing. As a result of this, global temperatures are predicted to increase by several more degrees, yet the consensus is that temperature rises of just 1.5°C will cause dangerous warming of the planet. The stability of our world’s climate hinges on whether we can keep this small rise in global temperatures in check.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most of the UK

Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across most of the UK, though the virus is still circulating at high levels, figures show. England, Scotland and Wales have all recorded a drop in infections while the trend in Northern Ireland is “uncertain”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Judd Trump in box seat against Mark Williams as they battle for place in final

Judd Trump remains in the box seat in his World Championship semi-final showdown against Mark Williams despite the Welshman’s attempts to fight back. Trump established a 7-1 lead after the opening session as Williams struggled to find any sort of fluency at the Crucible, but the pair evenly split the eight frames on offer on Friday morning.
SPORTS
newschain

‘Major Mick’ sets sail in Tintanic II to raise funds for Ukraine charity

A retired Army major has launched his latest fundraising challenge to row his home-made tin boat, the Tintanic, on the seas and rivers of southern England. “Major Mick” Michael Stanley has previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.
CHARITIES
newschain

Ukraine to face Borussia Monchengladbach in May friendly

Ukraine’s first fixture since the country was invaded by Russia has been announced, with a friendly in Germany serving as preparation for their World Cup play-off against Scotland. Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host Ukraine on May 11 with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for...
SOCCER
newschain

Twilight calling for Candy in Palace House Stakes

Twilight Calls looks to make his mark at Group level in the Betfair Palace House Stakes following his impressive reappearance over the course and distance at the Craven meeting. The speedy Henry Candy-trained son of Twilight Son travelled stylishly throughout that five-furlong handicap in the hands of David Probert and...
SPORTS
newschain

Starmer: I have my own style of Labour leadership

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not “hug any previous Labour leader” in his style of party leadership. But he did pay tribute to former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who has endorsed Sir Keir in a campaign video ahead of the local elections. Asked by Sky...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy