THE BLACK PANTHER TAKES ON THE FANTASTIC FOUR! T’Challa has ascended the throne, but is still faced with the choice his father tried to make: keep Wakanda closed off and safe, or open up and offer aid to the rest of the world? As a test case, he invites the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, and ends up needing their help to battle a now-super-powered Klaw as he tries again to infiltrate the country and steal the it’s precious vibranium for himself. Can the Black Panther defeat Klaw for good this time? Don’t miss the finale of the new origin story by the New York Times bestselling team, Tochi Onyebuchi and Setor Fiadzigbey!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO