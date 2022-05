ORLANDO, Fla. — With rising costs, it’s a struggle to find affordable housing. Home prices and rents are through the roof. “The most recent statistics here in metro Orlando, rent has gone up 38% year over year. A one-bedroom apartment on average is now costing a bit over $2,000,” said Catherine Steck McManus, with Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County. “We are truly trying to bring as many single family homes to the market that are affordable.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO