Denver, CO

5 things to know about high fire danger today

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Friday will be a day for high fire danger for a large portion of Colorado.

Here are five things to know about the risk:

  1. Wind gusts will be from 25-50 mph
  2. Humidity will drop into the single digits
  3. Highs will be in the 60s, which is much cooler than the 90-degree temperatures we saw last Friday, but conditions will be dry
  4. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect until 7 p.m.
  5. The Pinpoint Weather Team said the highest wildfire risk in the state is for the southeast portion
What is a red flag warning?

Preventing wildfires

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent wildfires. Here are some important tips from the National Weather Service :

  • Do not light campfires, bonfires, candles or anything else that could blow over and start a fire.
  • If you smoke, be sure to extinguish your cigarette or cigar before disposing of it. Never throw a burning item out a window.
  • Bag up trash, clippings and other easily flammable items.
  • Don’t drive on areas of dry vegetation/grass
  • Be vigilant, and if you see a fire or suspicious activity, report it immediately
  • Avoid activities with open flames or sparks
  • Avoid power equipment that creates sparks
  • Obey burn bans
How to prepare for a wildfire, extreme fire danger

