ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Mother’s Day tea cocktails with Hard Truth

By Izzy Karpinski
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and you may be talking your mom to a boozy brunch or maybe a quaint afternoon tea. Hard Truth Distilling Co. is showing us how to combine the two with some tea-themed cocktails that are just...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tea#Afternoon Tea#Tea Bags#Cocktails#Food Drink#Beverages#Hard Truth Distilling Co
recipesgram.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
RECIPES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
recipesgram.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leitesculinaria.com

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These homemade oatmeal cream pies elevate the humble, yet beloved oatmeal cookie to star status. For these delightful treats, fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting is sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies. Adapted from Danielle...
RECIPES
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Says This Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake Is Her 'Fav'

If you have a sweet tooth, then you're the type of person who always leaves room for dessert. While a sweet treat can be the best way to finish off your evening, your final course has to be something that complements the rest of your meal. Sometimes that may be a rich and heavy dessert, like a chocolate lava cake, and other times it has to be a treat that's light and refreshing, like fruit and ice cream. If you're looking for the latter, then a lemon-based dessert is always a great go-to.
RECIPES
The Daily South

New-Fashioned Banana Pudding

It's hard to improve upon this beloved banana dessert, but that didn't stop our Test Kitchen from whipping up a new creamy, dreamy recipe for banana pudding. This might not be an old-fashioned banana pudding recipe, but we promise that it's just as good—if not better—than Mama's. We're calling it our New-Fashioned Banana Pudding.
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade country peppered milk gravy with sausage

Homemade country peppered milk gravy with sausage/Gin Lee. Country peppered milk gravy was the very first thing that my Grandma Ball taught me to make in her kitchen when I was around five years old. It was always one of my top favorite things to eat, dipped with white bread. I just could never get enough of the stuff!
Salon

How to make better powdered sugar frosting and icing

Baking expert Alice Medrich is the person to ask about everything from skipping sugar in lemon curd to saving over-whipped cream. This time, she's sharing her best tips on powdered sugar frosting and icing, so your cakes and cookies can look and feel their very best. If you're going to...
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Lemon Blueberry Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. You have never seen a beautiful and equally delicious cake as this lemon blueberry cake! Elegant, delicious, and fit for any occasion, this cake will knock your socks off!. Cake...
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Buttercream Frosting Recipe

The perfect buttercream frosting is always a welcome sight in our kitchen. It is a fundamental component of some of the best baked goods, and having a reliable recipe on hand means that you can whip up your favorite treats whenever the craving strikes. Recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking is always experimenting with sweet treats, and a classic buttercream frosting is often the finishing touch that ties them all together.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy