Bellevue, NE

Woman, dog found dead inside burned home south of Omaha

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A woman and one of her dogs have been found dead inside a Bellevue home where a fire had burned, authorities said.

Kathleen Janus, 73, was found dead around 10 a.m. Thursday, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Police said parts of the inside of the house showed signs of a recent fire. Fire crews also found a dead dog in the home. A second dog belonging to Janus was found alive, police said.

A neighbor found Janus’ body after using a key to enter the home after being unable to reach Janus by phone or by knocking on the door, according to officials.

Police and fire officials are investigating the death and the cause of the fire. Police said they found no signs of violence at the home.

Bellevue is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Omaha.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

