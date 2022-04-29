ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN -- The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Norway's Norse hopes to crack budget transatlantic airline market

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - New Nordic airline Norse Atlantic (NORSE.OL) started ticket sales on Friday for budget transatlantic flights, hoping to succeed where Norwegian Air spectacularly failed, by betting on aircraft leased at rock-bottom rates during the pandemic. Having assembled a fleet of widebody planes, Norway-based Norse will initially...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Reiter
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticGlasgow 0635 Edinburgh 1735Newcastle 1830EuropeanNice 0615Algiers 0630Malaga 0650Rome 0700Berlin 0705Marseille...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

The Top 10 Cheap Eats In Cancun, Mexico

Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted, resort cities like Cancun will be flooded with tourists in the warmer months. A good way to budget your trip is to add some of these amazing cheap eats of Cancun to your itineraries. Place de Paris is all about French and...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Greece lifts COVID curbs for travellers ahead of key summer season

ATHENS, May 1 (Reuters) - Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Berlin#Bavarian
Fox News

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy