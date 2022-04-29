KRQE Newsfeed: Asking for help, Wildfire update, Windier day, Decades behind bars, Gathering of Nations

Friday’s Top Stories

[1] Mother of Albuquerque teen killed in shooting asks for help finding killer – An Albuquerque mother is asking the public to help find her teen son’s killer. Natasha Quintana’s son, Gabriel Zimmerman, was shot and killed at a party in August of 2021 at an apartment near Copper and Wyoming just days before he turned 17. Quintana says it was a drive-by and her son was standing by the window when shots rang out. She believes it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Now, she is frustrated the investigation into her son’s murder has not progressed much.

[2] Nearly 300 buildings damaged or destroyed in Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires – After a few days of calm weather, the conditions may get ugly again for crews battling fires across northern New Mexico. Fire crews and communities north of Las Vegas are bracing for dry, windy conditions, much like last Friday when ten new fires popped up around the state. Meanwhile crews are getting a better look at the areal being scorched by the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire. Thursday, officials reported more than 150 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

[3] 60 mph wind gusts prompt high fire concern Friday – Breezes will pick up early Friday, and high winds are expected through the afternoon in central and northern New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect all day for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and central highlands. Westerly winds at 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The rest of northern New Mexico will be under wind advisories for winds expected from the west/northwest at 25-35 and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Southern New Mexico will not be as windy, with winds only up to around 25-35 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect across the state for high fire danger all day.

[4] Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years – One of the people involved in murdering 10-year-old Victoria Martens was sentenced Thursday. Jessica Kelley was sentenced to 44 years behind bars. Kelley pleaded guilty to six counts, including child abuse resulting in death. She took a plea deal and agreed to testify against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales. He goes on trial in July for his role in the crime.

[5] Gathering of Nations coming to Albuquerque this weekend – For the first time in three year, the Gathering of Nations is returning in person to Albuquerque. Gathering of Nations kicked off Thursday night at the convention center with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. Events continue through this weekend at Expo New Mexico with dance and drum performances, contests, parades, a food court and traders market. Miss Indian World will be crowned Sunday night.

