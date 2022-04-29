ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Asking for help, Wildfire update, Windier day, Decades behind bars, Gathering of Nations

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3KDR_0fO1tM0X00

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Mother of Albuquerque teen killed in shooting asks for help finding killer – An Albuquerque mother is asking the public to help find her teen son’s killer. Natasha Quintana’s son, Gabriel Zimmerman, was shot and killed at a party in August of 2021 at an apartment near Copper and Wyoming just days before he turned 17. Quintana says it was a drive-by and her son was standing by the window when shots rang out. She believes it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Now, she is frustrated the investigation into her son’s murder has not progressed much.

[2] Nearly 300 buildings damaged or destroyed in Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires – After a few days of calm weather, the conditions may get ugly again for crews battling fires across northern New Mexico. Fire crews and communities north of Las Vegas are bracing for dry, windy conditions, much like last Friday when ten new fires popped up around the state. Meanwhile crews are getting a better look at the areal being scorched by the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire. Thursday, officials reported more than 150 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

[3] 60 mph wind gusts prompt high fire concern Friday – Breezes will pick up early Friday, and high winds are expected through the afternoon in central and northern New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect all day for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and central highlands. Westerly winds at 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The rest of northern New Mexico will be under wind advisories for winds expected from the west/northwest at 25-35 and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Southern New Mexico will not be as windy, with winds only up to around 25-35 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect across the state for high fire danger all day.

[4] Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years – One of the people involved in murdering 10-year-old Victoria Martens was sentenced Thursday. Jessica Kelley was sentenced to 44 years behind bars. Kelley pleaded guilty to six counts, including child abuse resulting in death. She took a plea deal and agreed to testify against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales. He goes on trial in July for his role in the crime.

[5] Gathering of Nations coming to Albuquerque this weekend – For the first time in three year, the Gathering of Nations is returning in person to Albuquerque. Gathering of Nations kicked off Thursday night at the convention center with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. Events continue through this weekend at Expo New Mexico with dance and drum performances, contests, parades, a food court and traders market. Miss Indian World will be crowned Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations returns to Albuquerque for first time in 3 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in three years, the Gathering of Nations returned to Albuquerque. The event kicked off at the Convention Center, with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. Native Americans from across the country took part in the grand entry of dancers at Tingley Coliseum donned in traditional regalia. Events continue through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Armorer questioned, Bus crash video, Winds return, Word of warning, New project

Wednesday’s Top Stories Russia frees US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange Mother-daughter duo bring 9-month old while burglarizing home Air Force general reprimanded, pay forfeiture for sexual assault Rio Rancho Target employee allegedly filmed minor in store dressing room High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars Four Rio Grande baseball players […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Prewitt, NM
State
Colorado State
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gathering Of Nations#Murder#Top Stories Workers
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Parades
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Police find makeshift meth lab in a shopping cart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque intersection was blocked off Tuesday morning for an unusual call. Albuquerque Police say they found a makeshift meth lab, in a shopping cart, near San Mateo and Cutler. Police shut down the intersection while officers cleared the scene. There is no information on whether anyone was arrested.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations coming to Albuquerque this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world’s largest powwow is back in person. The 39th Gathering of Nations will feature Native dancing, singing, arts, and more. The three-day event will begin on April 28 through 30 at Tingley Coliseum. The event will bring together about 300 different tribes represented from all around North America, Canada, and Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy