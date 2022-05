PHILADELPHIA — If you are an Eagles fan given to wondering how it is that Howie Roseman still has a job, wonder no more. Thursday night, he showed you. The Eagles’ general manager moved up two spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, from 15 to 13, to make sure he got the player he wanted, Georgia’s massive, freakishly athletic defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis arrives as the heir apparent to Fletcher Cox. Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was the Georgia assistant who offered Davis a scholarship four years back. The Eagles feel confident they know what they are getting in Davis.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO