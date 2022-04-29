ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police arrest man for sex abuse of a child less than 12

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntsville Police say a man is under arrest charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Athens man, Huntsville woman arrested in Limestone County drug bust

An Athens man and Huntsville woman face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they were found with a variety of illegal drugs. The sheriff’s office said about 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and $7,200 in cash were found during a bust in Athens on April 22.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

Huntsville Police say a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Friday. It happened around 5:30p.m. at Swancott Road near Rockhouse Road. The bicyclist has serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Huntsville Police. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Anyone with information is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Trinity man accused of being intoxicated while shooting

About 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive SW. Police said they found Nigel Jay Ray, 23, of Trinity in possession of a firearm. Ray was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and public...
TRINITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime#Hpd
Oxygen

Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
CBS 42

Bessemer Police asking the public for information on Thursday’s deadly quadruple shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – New information in that deadly quadruple shooting in Bessemer. Police tells us they believe this shooting could be connected to another shooting in the area. Police believe Thursday’s shooting is retaliation from another shooting. They are working to determine which recent shooting this shooting stems from. Investigators say they are relying […]
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy