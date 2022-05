ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General is now the home to the Monarch robotic Bronchoscopy platform. This innovative technology from Auris Health Inc. allows pulmonologists (doctors specializing in the respiratory system) to better diagnose and treat patients. According to the American Cancer Society, Lung cancer causes more than 350 deaths...

