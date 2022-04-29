ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON — After nearly two decades, championship dirt track auto racing is returning to the famed half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the smashing fun...

KSN News

Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas see price hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas will see an increase in their electric bills starting in May. The extra money will go toward the cost of having electricity delivered to their homes. The price hike is for people who live in the Kansas Metro area. On the map, it is the […]
Kingsport Times-News

Bayston holds off Larson in Sprint Car feature at Bristol Bash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spencer Bayston held off defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car feature in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Bayston, considered a rookie despite winning two races last season, led flag to flag over the 25-lap race in his black No. 5 machine.
BRISTOL, TN
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wild car video from Andover, Kan. tornado

The majority of sports betting will be run through the 4 state-owned casinos which can partner with Sportsbook platforms to allow for onsite & online betting. Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest. Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT. Actress, director, singer, and dancer...
ANDOVER, KS
freightwaves.com

Severe storms brewing for weekend truckers in heartland

Truckers may hit multiple rounds of severe weather in the nation’s heartland this weekend, with more possible next week. At least two low-pressure systems with connected cold fronts will move through the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, with a third system developing Monday. There will be enough energy, moisture and warmth to produce severe thunderstorms in some areas, as well as tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas governor, legislators offer support for Andover after ‘stunning and heartbreaking’ tornado

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Saturday surveyed damage in Andover and promised to help the town recover from the large and destructive tornado that tore through the town the night before. Legislators from the area offered prayers and assistance for the Butler County community. The National Weather Service in Wichita said the severity of […] The post Kansas governor, legislators offer support for Andover after ‘stunning and heartbreaking’ tornado appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ANDOVER, KS
Great Bend Post

KDHE: 7,849 abortions performed in Kansas in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020, with more Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents coming into the state to terminate their pregnancies. A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department...
KANSAS STATE
