CHEYENNE – Laramie didn’t let its first-half opportunities go to waste Saturday afternoon. After registering 12 total shots and eight shots on goal in the first half, the Lady Plainsmen didn’t tally any in the second half. Regardless, they took advantage of what they were given and came away with a 2-0 win over Cheyenne South.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO