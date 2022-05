Iowa State transfer Xavier Foster is heading to Dallas, Texas to play at Southern Methodist University per On3. Coming out of high school Foster of Oskaloosa was one of the most coveted recruits in the country. The four-star hooper had offers from some of the top basketball programs in the nation, including the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division I national champions -- Baylor and Kansas.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO