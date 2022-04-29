ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Check your fridge! Ground beef recalled over risk of E. coli

By Charlie Fripp, Komando.com
komando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts get recalled all the time, but it seems worse when it’s something that we eat. Especially if the recall was due to a rodent infestation. Tap or click here for details on this particularly gross recall. There have been many food-related recalls lately. From potentially dangerous vegetables...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Ground Beef Recall

On April 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the nationwide recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products by N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services, per FSIS. The recall was initiated by the company due to concerns these ground beef products may be contaminated with the bacteria, E. coli O103, a shiga toxin-producing form of E. coli. That means the bacteria in question are capable of causing severe illness in those who become infected, potentially resulting in bloody diarrhea (via Iowa Department of Health). In some cases, and particularly in children, this strain of E. coli can lead to the development of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a serious and life-threatening kidney condition.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Ground Beef#E Coli#Marketside Nature#Reserve Seg#Fsis
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Green beans recalled over possible listeria contamination

A Florida-based food producer is recalling green beans sold at store chains nationwide over the possibility that the 1-pound bags had been contaminated with listeria. In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, is voluntarily recalling its packages of “Hippie Organics” French Beans from Lot #313-626.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Popculture

Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
Popculture

More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Products Recalled Due to E. coli Contamination

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers after thousands of pounds of ground beef were recalled due to a serious health hazard. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services has issued a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination. The products, according to a recall notice, may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the rarer Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that has the potential to cause serious illness.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy