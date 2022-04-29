Iconic 'Washington Crossing The Delaware' Painting Going Up For Auction

If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting. The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

