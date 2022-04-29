San Mateo Sheriff’s trying to locate missing woman

UPDATE: The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office found Helen Kostomarow, it announced Friday in a press release.

The original story follows:

SAN CARLOS (BCN) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Helen Kostomarow, 68, was last seen in San Carlos on Thursday around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Kostomarow is Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has long gray hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, blue capri pants, sandals and a black purse.

She is considered at-risk due to her age and medical concerns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Any who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright (c) 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.